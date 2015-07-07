MultiDyne Captures 4K Slow-Mo at US Open

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. – Fans got a closer look at what a golf swing is supposed to look like during the Fox Sports broadcast of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay Golf Course in June. With the MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems SilverBack 4K5 camera back transceiver serving as the fiber link for X-Mo 4K camera system, ultra high-def and ultra high-speed acquisition was provided while also enabling data to travel 5,000-7,000 feet over a single fiber cable without image degradation.

SilverBack 4K5 attached to X-Mo 4K camera

The SilverBack 4K5 gives up to five 3Gbps paths required for 4K acquisition and brings those signals back to the on-site production truck to include into the main broadcast. The transceiver is used to systemize the most bandwidth intensive cameras by providing all bi-directional signals needed between camera and the base station, including up to six 3G HD paths, intercom, camera and lens control and gigabit Ethernet paths. Camera transceivers are connected with a single fiber-optic cable. Combined with the X-Mo 4K, the U.S. Open broadcast was able to capture golfers’ swings at 4K resolution at 1,000 fps and then slowed them down when put on air.

MultiDyne’s Fiber Saver HD-6000 system was also used during the tournament to move HD video signals around the course.

MultiDyne is a Hauppauge, N.Y.-based provider of video and fiber-optic-based transport systems.