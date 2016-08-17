MTvG Focuses on Fujinon for 4K Mobile Units

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—Since Mobile TV Group started in 1994 as Mountain Mobile TV, our focus has been on regional sports production. Starting with the Denver Nuggets, we now provide mobile unit services to networks that telecast about 50 percent of all NBA, NHL and MLB teams. We recently added a number of national events, college sports and entertainment events, totaling more than 4,000 events a year.

MTVG launched the “dual feed” concept which enabled home and visiting HD production crews to use the same mobile truck. That approach has evolved into a “side-by-side dual feed” where home and visiting crews work in separate trailers but from a central set of electronics.

STOCKING UP

MTVg added Fujinon’s UA107x8.4 lenses to its 39Flex and 40hDX production trucks. With an extensive area of coverage and busy customers, we outfit new trucks fairly frequently. After purchasing 12 Fujinon lenses this past spring, we just added two UA107x8.4 (UA107x) 4K UHD lenses to our 39 Flex 4K mobile unit and 13 Fujinon HD lenses to our newest 40HDX HD production truck, set to launch in late September. We’re particularly excited to have the first UA107x in the United States.

Our new 40HDX truck has three XA99x8.4 BESM-T ultra-wide field production lenses, six XA77x9.5BESM telephoto field lenses, two ZA17x7.6BERD telephoto remote control lenses with 2x extender, and two HA18x5.5BERD wide-angle zoom lenses with 2x extender. Lenses on 40HDX are matched with Grass Valley LDX cameras.

While 39 Flex was built to take a big step forward in 4K production, 40HDX is an addition to our more traditional high definition fleet—albeit a highly advanced unit with four super slo-mo cameras and replay. Our clients expect us to provide new mobile units on a regular basis, allowing us to retire older trucks. The decision to add Fujinon lenses to 40HDX was based on our excellent experience with the Fujinon lenses on 39 Flex.

ON THE BIG STAGE

40HDX’s primary assignment will be to serve Fox Sports Florida in its game-day coverage of the Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Orlando Magic.

MTVG’s 39 Flex has already been on the road, covering a wide variety of live events, including the Masters, major concerts, beach volleyball championships, and more. With the UA107x lens, 39 Flex recently covered the 2016 PGA Championship, which took place from at the Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J., last month.

With an f stop of 1.7 and a focal length of 8.4 to 900mm, we had to have the UA107x on our super busy 39 Flex; we know it’ll take our clients’ 4K productions to the next level. The optical quality across the zoom range is beyond anything I’ve seen. Any of our customers familiar with the Fujinon UA80x and XA99x field lenses will feel at home with the UA107x. It has all of the same digital features.

At MTVG, we’re known for our technical innovation and customer service. This latest addition of top-of-the-line Fujinon lenses for our two newest mobile units is proof of our commitment to both.

Phil Garvin is the president, founder, and co-owner of the MTVG. He’s also the president of Colorado Studios and the co-founder, general manager and COO of HDNet. In 2001 Garvin joined with Mark Cuban to create HDNet and, subsequently, HDNet Movies. Garvin manages the networks’ day-to-day operations and oversees its relationships with sports leagues, outside production companies, and cable and satellite distributors. He can be reached atpgarvin@coloradostudios.com, or by calling 720-573-6561.

For more information, please visitwww.fujifilmusa.com/northamericaor call 973-633-5600.