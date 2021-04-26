MRMC Relaunches Polymotion Chat Automated Camera Tracking System

SURREY, U.K.—Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) has updated its Polymotion Chat automated camera control software that includes its Polymotion Chat Studio, Polymotion Chat Broadcast and new Polymotion Chat Pro products.

Polymotion Chat is a software that uses a computer vision engine to track subjects using PTZ cameras or robotic pan/tilt heads. Per MRMC, entry-level users can use the Polymotion Chat technology to provide reliable shots without worrying about camera control, while high-end users can increase studio automation, with single operators able to manage multiple cameras in an environment.

The Polymotion Chat Pro is meant to be cost-effective and provides camera tracking for one to three cameras, with slow, refined movements designed to simulate the moves of a cameraperson. It features an easy-to-use interface that has support for MRMC and third-party robotic heads from different vendors, including Sony, Panasonic, Birddog and more.

The computer vision engine of Polymotion Chat is able to detect limbs and build a virtual stick model to track on-screen talent, according to MRMC, which allows for the system to deal with people turning their back to the camera, occlusion and prevents the system from getting confused by other faces.

Updates to the Polymotion Chat Studio and Polymotion Chat Broadcast were designed to provide new options for users, including camera operation of between one to six cameras.

Polymotion Chat Studio, in addition to the expanded number of cameras it can handle, adds an advanced tracking and framing capability for tracking multiple people across multiple cameras. It can be fully autonomous or have multiple cameras in use by a single operator. Facial recognition allows for automated presets to be used based on the presenter.

Polymotion Chat Broadcast is designed for Tier 1 and Tier 2 broadcasters and adds presenter profiles, advanced integration into studio automation systems, scene recognition and advanced sequencing for executing pre-defined camera moves. Broadcasters can also user it to run studio-based programs in a socially-distanced way.