Motorola Mobility inks deal to distribute EdgeCast Networks CDN systems

Motorola Mobility and EdgeCast Networks have announced an agreement under which Motorola will distribute EdgeCast’s portfolio of content delivery network (CDN) systems to service providers worldwide.

This new relationship combines Motorola’s portfolio of on-demand, network DVR and IP CPE systems, driving the evolution of multiscreen TV and the smart, simple connected home, with the development and deployment of intelligent global CDN networks.

With this agreement, Motorola becomes a global distributor and integrator of EdgeCast’s CDN platform that includes advanced network provisioning, monitoring and management software. With the proliferation of video-ready smart devices, such as smartphones and tablets, service providers now have access to a complete end-to-end IP video delivery solution.