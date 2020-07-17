Mo-Sys Debuts Virtual Studio, Camera Tracking Package

LONDON—Mo-Sys, which specializes in camera tracking for virtual studios and augmented reality, is launching its new StarTracker Studio, a pre-assembled production package that can scale up to 4K UHD production.

The StarTracker system from Mo-Sys uses dots on studio ceilings to accurately plot camera movements. With the StarTracker Studio, Mo-Sys provides cameras and mounts and a high-performance virtual graphics system based on the latest version of the Unreal Engine and the Ultimatte keyer. The Mo-Sys plugin interfaces directly between camera tracking and the Unreal Engine.

All hardware, including Lenovo PCs with Titan RTX GPUs, is mounted in a rolling rack cabinet and pre-wired, with all software loaded and configured.

The standard package comes with three Blackmagic URSA Mini 4.6K cameras with Canon 18-80 zoom lenses, paired with Mo-Sys StarTracker tracking units. There is also a camera jib, a rolling tripod and a camera rail set. An eight-channel ATEM production switcher provides live output for broadcast or streaming, while three video recorders are included for separate program, key and graphics recording. One Ultimatte keyer is required for the system.

In addition, the package features the Mo-Sys Beam In kit to bring remote guests into the virtual studio. There are also three radio microphones and an eight-channel audio mixer.

The kit can be scaled to any size of virtual production, offering rack kits that support either eight or 16 cameras. The package is configured by Mo-Sys before shipping.