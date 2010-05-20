Miranda offers NBC Connecticut HD signal management, monitoring solutions

NBC Connecticut HD’s new file-based, 3Gb/s-capable facility is relying on Miranda Technologies signal management and monitoring systems.

The green field facility incorporates Densité signal processing and NVISION router systems as well as Kaleido-X multiviewers and iControl facility monitoring.

The routing and distribution core uses two routers: an NVISION 8500 series enterprise class digital AV router and an NVISION 5128 midsize router, which handles analog video with stereo audio. Together, they act as one large router system, with multiple levels to manage all of the signals using fiber and coax. The system receives multiple incoming feeds, including NBC-leased common carriers, satellite feeds from the NBC Networks and microwave feeds from OB units.

The monitoring system across the building is based on three Kaleido-X multiviewers, with the XEdit multiroom layout editor managing the source sharing and layout presentation. At NBC Connecticut HD, a total of 128 signals are displayed across four 50in screens in the production control room, two 50in screens in the station operation center and a similar screen in the audio control room.

More than 60 Densité frames house hundreds of signal processor modules, which perform a wide range of functions, including up/down/crossconversion and Dolby E/AC-3 processing. Miranda’s iControl system provides monitoring of all the Densité modules and allows the facility to be controlled by just three operators.