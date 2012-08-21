MIRA Mobile’s Newest Truck Relies On Fujinon Lenses

The Fujinon XA101x8.9BESM Super Telephoto field lens WILSONVILLE, ORE.—As one of the largest mobile video production company in the western United States, we’re continually looking for the most recent advances in video production technology. We’ve come to rely on the latest and greatest in optical technology from the Optical Devices division of Fujifilm. In fact, we now have a total of 102 Fujinon lenses among our eight mobile production trucks. We also just purchased a range of Fujinon lenses to equip our newest 53-foot expanding production truck, the M12HD.

LOTS OF CAMERAS, LOTS OF lenses

A host of their lenses are featured in the M12HD, including three XA101x8.9BESM Super Telephoto field lenses, which are utilized on the 12 Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite cameras that are part of the truck equipment complement, and so far we’ve been extremely pleased with the results.

Our M12HD first went into service in May to cover an international soccer match. Since that time, the truck has been involved in covering several sports events, including the Olympic trials in Oregon. The truck’s capabilities had a big impact on Pac-12’s decision to choose MIRA Mobile’s services for their sporting coverage, in my view. I believe that our use of Fujinon lenses is an advantage that adds considerable value to our business.

CLIMATE CONDITIONS NO PROBLEM

Besides the outstanding picture quality produced, one of the features we appreciate most from our Fujinon lenses is their ability to withstand the most severe and challenging environments. Their anti-fogging technology lets us travel from one weather extreme to another without having to worry that our lenses will be able to perform without acclimatizing. The M12HD has already gone from hot and humid conditions to chilly mountainous terrain, and everything in between. We really depend on the equipment in our trucks to perform well in every condition imaginable.

While designing the M12HD vehicle, it was an easy decision to choose Fujinon lenses. We have a longstanding relationship with the company and have never been disappointed with their products or services. We also appreciate the company’s dedication to continually improve their products. This commitment to staying on top of their game makes us confident that Fujinon Optical Devices will keep developing innovative products that will help our business thrive.

Bill Duncan is the director of engineering at MIRA Mobile Television, and worked in the industry for 30 years. He may be contacted atbduncan@miramobile.com.

For additional information, contact Fujifilm Optical Devices at 973-633-5600 or visitwww.fujinon.com.