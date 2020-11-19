Minerva Networks, SDMC Complete Android TV Integration

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Minerva Networks and SDMC have teamed on an Android TV-based integration for pay-TV operators that is designed to support Android TV deployments across all network streaming types.

According to Minerva, its collaboration with SDMC can work with DSL, fiber to the home, fixed wireless, QUAM and mobile networks. The setup pairs the Minerva 10 platform with SDMC’s STB, which becomes part of a turnkey platform that offers a range of TV functionality, including catch-up TV, restart TV, personal video recording, recommendations and binge watching.

“This flexibility gives operators the ability to launch sooner and avoid having to deploy a new network infrastructure to support a modern TV service,” said Randy Osborne, senior vice president of Worldwide Sales, Minerva Networks.