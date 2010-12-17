Microvideo releases GP1X6
Microvideo has released its GP1X6, an interface that acts as a portal for controlling devices across a facility or across the world. It overcomes distance limitations by using an IP-addressable, point-to-point architecture to send control messages over existing 10/100 Base-T wiring.
The GP1X6 features six GPI Inputs and six GPI Outputs as a standard feature, allowing broadcast or networked facilities to control distanced machine rooms from a facility’s central server. The GP1X6 is ideal for broadcast TV, streaming media networks, multiroom editing facilities, news production or in any audio/video/multimedia studio where remote hosts need to control devices over long distances or via the Web.
The GP1X6 will work with any network and with any equipment regardless of manufacturer.
