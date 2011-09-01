MeshTV introduces LiveStreamPac SPORT backpack newsgathering system

MeshTV, a full service provider of live and on-demand video, satellite, mobile GSM backhaul and delivery of HLS, iPhone, iPad, Google, Silverlight and other options, and a subsidiary of ATCi, has launched the MeshTV LiveStreamPac SPORT intelligent bonding compact backpack video system for live stream TV and Web reporting.

The unit is customized for high school/college, local TV stations and production group applications. The MeshTV LiveStreamPac Backpack SPORT system has a rich feature set that includes support for HD video resolution; advanced technology for resilient transmission in all cellular reception areas, including poor coverage areas; and exclusive hardware and software devices that enable easy and affordable worldwide roaming.