Meredith Utilizes Triveni Digital for ATSC 3.0 in Portland

KPDX and KPTV use a bevy of Triveni tech for ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 streams

PRINCETON, N.J.—As its TV stations in Portland, Ore., went live with NextGen TV, Meredith turned to Triveni Digital and its ATSC 3.0 technology to support the transition.

The stations, KPDX and KPTV, are using Triveni’s ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway scheduler, Guidebuilder XM ATSC 3.0 Transport Encoder, StreamScope XM ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 combo analyzer and StreamScope XM Verifier software application.

The StreamScope XM analyzers perform RF and IP measurements for service quality, while the StreamScope XM Verifier enables the stations to receive, verify and record ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams via ROUTE, MMTP or SLTP protocols.

The Triveni technology supports both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0, helping the Meredith stations maintain quality of service across both delivery platforms for the next few years via unlicensed portability in the DMA.

“Delivering a high-quality television experience to viewers is of the utmost importance as we embrace this new broadcast television world, which offers interactive program enhancements, innovative service guides and many more benefits,” said Tom Casey, vice president of technology at Meredith. “Triveni Digital is our longtime technology partner, and we trust their expertise to provide unparalleled levels of reliability, flexibility and efficiency during this transitional period from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0.”