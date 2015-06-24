Meredith Broadcasting Chooses Volicon Observer TS for Upgrade

BURLINGTON, MASS. – To replace its aging video logging systems, Meredith Broadcast has gone with Volicon’s Observer TS monitoring and logging systems in 15 broadcast stations across the U.S. The Observer allows Meredith stations to monitor and log all content on a continuous basis for spot and quality verification, as well as to ensure compliance with the CALM Act and other FCC loudness regulations.

Meredith has updated all of its U.S. stations with the Observer TS system over the last few years. The system offers each station continuous logging of MPEG transport streams, monitors program quality of experience, and facilitates export and streaming of MPEG TS or low-resolution proxies for further review and competitive analysis.

The Observer also features loudness monitoring applications that allow operators to measure loudness levels of all commercials accurately and simultaneously, as well as the ability to burn measurements into the A/V asset for a clear affidavit. Additional features include integrated content recording and simultaneous surround and stereo downmix measurements.

The Massachusetts-based Volicon is a provider of enterprise media intelligence technology for broadcasters, networks, cable operators and governments.