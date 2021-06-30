MediaKind launches MediaKind Engage for Direct to Consumer Services

FRISCO, TEXAS—MediaKind has launched MediaKind Engage, a new end-to-end direct-to-consumer (DTC) solution for video contribution, production, streaming, and audience engagement. The solution enables sports entities, broadcasters, and content owners to make a seamless transition to operating workflows in the cloud while also expanding the reach, scale and reliability of their video streaming content to a global fan base.

According to a recent report from MediaKind, almost all of the 40 sports-rights holders hte company analyzed in its 2021 Sports D2C Forecast regarded DTC platforms as an essential part of their future distribution strategy for live sport and building direct touchpoints with fans.

MediaKind Engage provides a broadcast-grade framework targeting quality of experience, ROI, and commercialization. The company says its cloud-native technology service speeds up time-to-market and lowers setup costs for fast, efficient DTC service delivery, guaranteeing stability at scale. MediaKind Engage also offers a pricing model aligned to the revenues that content owners can achieve across subscription, transactional and ad-supported services, creating greater relevance to sponsorship and branded content.

Diagram of MediaKind Engage workflow (Image credit: MediaKind)

Allen Broome, Chief Technology Officer, MediaKind, said: "Whether you are a mid-sized content owner requiring turnkey end-to-end technology capabilities, or a larger sized content owner looking for partnerships or aggregated content offerings, OTT technologies are essential to establishing meaningful, direct relationships with fans. With the launch of MediaKind Engage, we provide a rich, end-to-end direct-to-consumer solution that offers broadcast grade video quality, high scalability and stability – the core tenets of any future live and VOD streaming service, particularly in the sports space. MediaKind Engage enables all content owners to bring these services to market at low setup costs, enabling them to invest and maximize the value of their assets, with the potential to deliver sustainable long-term revenue."

MediaKind Engage is structured around Platform and Software-as-a-Service (aaS) models, embracing modern agile and DevOps to drive feature velocity. It enables new OTT innovations to be launched with greater control, as the services are already deployed and rigorously tested with all cloud providers.

MediaKind Engage comprises three MediaKind services:

