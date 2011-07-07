Media Broadcast to conduct DVB-T2 trial for Singapore media authority

The Media Development Authority (MDA) of Singapore has selected Media Broadcast to conduct a DVB-T2 technical trial in the city state.

The technical trial sets the groundwork to enable free-to-air digital terrestrial TV reception using the DVB-T2 standard. The consultancy study in Singapore is a significant part of Media Broadcast's strategy to develop relevant markets in Southeast Asia and to leverage its DVB-T2 expertise.

Media Broadcast will provide technical consultancy to design and manage the technical trial for deriving the suitable T2 transmission modes and technical parameters. The comprehensive trial, scheduled to begin in August, will include local broadcasters. Media Broadcast will analyze the quality of in-house, outdoor and mobile reception to define a best-fit specification of the planned T2 network design.