Media Broadcast selects T-VIPS DTT solution for DVB-T2 trial

Media Broadcast, Germany’s national DTT operator, has chosen the T-VIPS CP560 DVB-T2 Gateway for DVB-T2 Trial Niedersachsen.

This T-VIPS solution fills a gap in the DVB-T2 solution set for single-frequency network operation. The CP560 integrates with existing DVB-T headends and DVB-T2 modulators to enable DTT operators to take advantage of the bandwidth efficiencies of DVB-T2. These bandwidth efficiencies can be used to launch additional SD and HD channels, to increase video quality or to improve portable and mobile reception.

The CP560 DVB-T2 Gateways, which are now live at the trial transmitter sites of Lueneburg and Rosengarten, provide a central point of control for DVB-T2 networks, enabling the operator to take advantage of the more efficient spectrum use promised by next-generation terrestrial broadcasting.

See T-VIPS at NAB Show Booth SU6721.