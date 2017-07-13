Measure Launches Drone Toolkit for Broadcast News Teams

WASHINGTON—Broadcast news organization now have their very own training, equipment and support kit for Unmanned Aerial Systems, aka drones, courtesy of Measure. The toolkit can now be used with Measure’s turnkey broadcast news service, which gives media and broadcast companies the option to outsource its drone operations to Measure pilots or use the toolkit to capture its own footage.

The toolkit package provides assistance for an organization that want to fly its own drones. It provides broadcast-ready drone and camera hardware, including the DJI Inspire 2 and DJI X5S Micro 4/3 camera with interchangeable lenses. There is a LiveU Bonded Cellular Uplink that enables live footage to be transmitted directly to the customer’s production booth without a satellite or microwave truck. It offers a pilot training program specifically designed for newsgathering. Additional features include pilot, flight operations and equipment tracking; maintenance and repair support; preferred insurance; regulatory support; and help desk assistance.

Measure’s new broadcast toolkit is part of an expansion that also includes the opening of new offices in Washington and Los Angeles.