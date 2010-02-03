MaxLinear enables antenna-free handsets
One benefit of MaxLinear's new MxL751SM single-chip diversity tuner and ISDB-T 1-seg demodulator is that it will enable completely waterproof mobile phones, according to Stefan Szasz, MaxLinear's director of marketing for terrestrial. Szasz said that the MxL751SM will be a mobile TV game-changer, letting manufacturers replace expensive external antennas with two cheap internal antennas. In this podcast, Szasz discusses this latest addition to MaxLinear's mobile TV tuner lineup.
