Matthews Studio Equipment Rolls Out New Docking System

BURBANK, Calif.—Matthews Studio Equipment has created a new line of docking systems that are meant to be used to keep gimbals safely out of the way when they are not in use between shots.

The new tool is a combination of Matthews’ Slider Stand and Dutti Dock tools. It measures in at 3 feet and can make rig adjustments.

The wide-based Slider Stand comes with two rocky mountain legs for leveling on uneven surfaces. It also has multiple mounting options, including two long cheese plate slots for adjustable plate balance position.

The unit is constructed from 6061 T6 aircraft-grade aluminum and can collapse to 25-inches. It comes with black anodized aerospace-design-inspired braces.

Matthews has three versions of its new docking system: The 99045 offers the Dutti Dock/Slider Stand; the 99046 adds a Matthews Caster Wheel set of three; and the 99047 ships with the Rock n’ Rollers wheel set with rigid safety locks.