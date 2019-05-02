Marshall Rolls Out New HD POV Cameras

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics has updated four of its HD POV cameras and plans to introduce them to consumers at InfoComm Show 2019, which takes place in Orlando, Fla., June 8-15. The new models are CV503, CV506, CV344 and CV346, updates on Marshall’s CV502, CV505, CV343 and CV345, respectively.

CV506 and CV346

Key parts of the new models include new technology HD sensors and upgraded processors, which are meant to provide a boost in color and clarity, as well as improved signal strength and ultra-low noise, notes Tod Musgrave, director of cameras at Marshall.

Additional updates include having all frame rates in one model; new stereo audio inputs; standard 23.98 fps; a new body style with locking I/O connections; white clip and pedestal control with remote image adjustment capability; and the ability for field-upgradable firmware updates as new features are added.

Holdovers from the previous POV cameras include low power consumption and ultra-low light technology; focal length and field-of-view flexibility with interchangeable lenses; remote control over RS485; and full size 3G/HD-SDI and HDMI outputs.