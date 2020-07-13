Marshall Launches Two New Zoom Block Cameras

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics has announced the release of two new zoom block cameras, the CV420-18X and CV355-10X.

The CV420-18X offers a compact 18x optical zoom block, 12.4 million pixels designed into a 1/1.7-inch 4K sensor and flexible 12GSDI/HDMI simultaneous outputs for producing 4K images up to 4096x2160p at 60 fps.

The CV355-10X, meanwhile, has a 10x optical zoom block, 2.5 million pixels with 1/2.8-inch covering the HD range and flexible 3GSDI/HDMI simultaneous outputs that creates HD images up to 1920x1080 at 60 fps. The CV355-10X is a replacement of the CV350-10X camera.

Both models feature remote adjust and match settings via a Marshall Electronics RCP camera controller or through the company’s free camera control software. There are remote adjustable settings that include zoom, iris, white balance, exposure, pedestal and more over long distances or during setup with capable auto tracking settings. Stereo audio embedding abilities and all usable frame rates, including 24 and 23.98 fps, are included. In addition, the camera’s feature ultra-low light sensitivity and low noise performance.

The cameras are built with an aluminum alloy body, full-sized BNC and HDMI connections, a locking I/O cable carrying RS485, audio and power, and side impact protection panels to secure cable connections.