Marshall Electronics Launches Two New Global Shutter Cameras With Genlock

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics this week introduced the CV568 and CV368 global shutter cameras with genlock for applications requiring high-speed or low-light capture, such as sport, racing, eSports and remote productions.

The cameras have a 1/1.8-inch global shutter 3.2MP sensor and 25% larger pixel size, the company said.

The CV568 miniature HD camera is built into the same mini-sized body as other Marshall CV503/CV506 cameras. It offers rear panel protection, support for interchangeable M12 lenses, secure locking connections and remote adjust/match featur346 cameras, it said.

The CV368 compact HD camera follows the same body design as the CV344/CV346 cameras with a slightly larger CS mount lens type offering a variety of options for variable and fixed lenses.

Both new models offer a larger, more powerful global shutter sensor with genlock (signal sync).

“Global shutter camera sensors are nothing new to the broadcast pro AV industry. However, when our customers are challenged to capture ultra-fast motion within the field-of-view, motion anomalies become more of a challenge,” said Tod Musgrave, director of cameras at Marshall Electronics.

“Global shutter sensors perform better in these environments as all pixels are exposed simultaneously. Rolling shutter sensors roll through the sensor array in sequence (usually top to bottom), which can cause warping or motion blur in extreme speed environments. This is not to say one is better than the other. Each play a role and have a purpose in video production,” he said.

The CV568 and CV368’s tri-level sync allows multiple cameras to be plugged into HD workflows already in sync (genlock), This enables seamless transitions between cameras with minimal amount of delay. Tri-level sync runs at higher frequency making the signal sync more accurate and more seamless, Marshall Electronics said.