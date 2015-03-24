Manfrotto to Debut Follow Focus at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Manfrotto will debut its first follow focus, the MVA511FF, which incorporates a mechanism engineered to eliminate backlash and any play between follow focus and lens movement.

Designed for precision and flexibility, the new follow focus features a doubled-sided drive that lets users rotate the gearbox so they can pull focus in either direction, depending on the lenses they use.

It’s supplied with a 35mm friction wheel and 50-tooth drive gear to accommodate lenses with and without gear rings. A marking disc, which can be clicked into place on the hand wheel, enables users to mark focal reference points. There’s also a slide switch to set hard stops.

The follow focus slides onto standard 15mm rods so it can be paired with rigs like the Manfrotto Sympia 2.0 and mounted on either side of the lens for left- or right-handed use.

Whether videographers are using an HDSLR or higher-end cinema camera, they can now build a complete system around their gear with Manfrotto products and accessories, including protective bags, cases, tripods and heads.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Manfrotto will be in booth C6025.