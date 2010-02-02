Malata, MobilMAX selects Telegent for analog mobile TV

Chinese OEM Malata has selected Telegent's mobile TV technology to bring consumers TV portability, the company announced at the recent CES. Malata’s mini-TV is the first stand-alone TV+FM product based on Telegent's chips. “The combination of small form factor with high sensitivity and picture quality will hold strong appeal to consumers," said Danny Huang, Malata VP of international sales and marketing.

Malata’s mini-TV is a portable TV with a screen size of 2.4in, 2.8in or 3in, supporting global analog TV standards — NTSC, PAL and SECAM. Based on Telegent’s TLG1120 TV-on-a-chip, the mini-TV features both high picture quality and low power consumption under mobile conditions.

Also at CES, Telegent showed its analog mobile TV receiver that has been incorporated into two CDMA TV handset designs introduced at the end of 2009 by Taiwanese ODM MobilMAX. The MobilMAX designs bring together CDMA and GSM technologies and operator-grade solutions with a free-to-air TV tuner. MobilMAX’s analog TV handsets include the C889MA, a slim metal design with a high-quality QCIF display, and the CG968A, a dual-mode CDMA/GSM handset with a 2.4in QVGA touch screen.

Analog mobile TV has rapidly become the most prevalent form of broadcast mobile TV worldwide. Analyst firm Forward Concepts estimates that analog mobile TV handsets accounted for more than half of 2009 broadcast TV handset shipments. With more than 88 percent of the world’s population continuing to receive analog broadcast TV signals during 2013, handsets incorporating analog TV receivers are able to address a large, global consumer base.