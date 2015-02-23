Lyon Video Goes Long With More Fujinon Lenses

WAYNE, N.J. and COLUMBUS, OHIO—Lyon Video recently purchased six XA99x8.4 ultra-wide field production lenses to compliment the mobile production company’s Grass Valley LDX80 Worldcam cameras on its Lyon 14 mobile unit.





The XA99x’s already have been used by ESPN for ESPN/ESPN2/SEC for NCAA football game coverage, including the 2014 Iron Bowl, Peach Bowl, Orange Bowl, and will be deployed on a daily basis for all types of programming produced by Lyon Video clientele. Other Lyon customers who have taken advantage of the new lenses include Fox Sports and Yahoo Media Productions. Fox Sports production crew shot vintage cars road racing at Mazda Laguna Secca Raceway with XA99xes. And Yahoo Media used the lenses for coverage of their Red Carpet show at the 2014 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.



The XA99x8.4 offers a zoom range of 99x, a focal length of 8.4 to 832mm, and MOD of 2.9m and features a newly developed patented image stabilization technology. High-resolution 16-bit encoders are standard. Fujinon said its Go-Technology improves image resolutionand chromatic aberrations at all focal lengths.



Lyon Video also recently purchased six HA18x5.5 HD zooms for Lyon 14, 12, and 8 for use on Grass Valley LDX80 cameras. The Premier Series HA18x5.5 offers 18x zoom from 5.5mm at the wide angle to 100mm on the telephoto end. It features high-precision large-diameter aspheric elements, designed with Fujifilm’s proprietary optical simulation technology, achieving sharpness at the center as well as all corners, the vendor said.