LYNX Technik's rack options getting smaller

At IBC 2010 (stand 8.E19) Weiterstadt, Germany-based LYNX Technik is debuting two new compact 1RU rack frames that can accommodate up to three or four of its Series 5000 signal processing modules. Designed for applications that only require a small number of modules, such as mobile production applications, both 1RU frames have a removable front cover for direct front access to the modules and power supply for easy module removal and exchange.

The RFR 5003 1RU rack frame holds up to three Series 5000 modules. It includes a power supply with space for an optional redundant power. The RFR 5003 is shipped with the LYNX Technik Desktop Controller application and rack controller with LAN interface.

The RFR 5004 1RU rack frame holds up to four Series 5000 modules. It includes a power supply and an external DC power input is provided for redundant power backup. The RFR 5004 is also shipped with the LYNX Technik Desktop Controller application and rack controller with LAN interface.