LYNX Technik to Launch New yellobrik Amplifier at IBC

WEITERSTATDT, GERMANY—LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces, is launching a yellobrik dual channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI reclocking distribution amplifier at IBC 2012, Sept, 6-11, in Amsterdam.

yellobrik DVD 1823 reclocking DA

The new yellobrik DVD 1823 reclocking DA provides distribution of any SDI signal from 270 Mbps to 2.97Gbps including DVB-ASI signals. It features one auto-detect SDI input and three multi-rate reclocked SDI outputs per channel. The compact yellobrik DVD 1823 dual-channel reclocking DA is a general purpose distribution amplifier that is ideal for a number of broadcast distribution applications including those where space is at a premium.

The DVD 1823 comes standard with a 3-year warranty, power supply and plastic transport case. It can be pre-ordered now and will be available for shipment in September.

LYNX Technik will be in Stand 8.C76.