LYNX Technik to Launch New yellobrik Amplifier at IBC
WEITERSTATDT, GERMANY—LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces, is launching a yellobrik dual channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI reclocking distribution amplifier at IBC 2012, Sept, 6-11, in Amsterdam.
yellobrik DVD 1823 reclocking DA
The new yellobrik DVD 1823 reclocking DA provides distribution of any SDI signal from 270 Mbps to 2.97Gbps including DVB-ASI signals. It features one auto-detect SDI input and three multi-rate reclocked SDI outputs per channel. The compact yellobrik DVD 1823 dual-channel reclocking DA is a general purpose distribution amplifier that is ideal for a number of broadcast distribution applications including those where space is at a premium.
The DVD 1823 comes standard with a 3-year warranty, power supply and plastic transport case. It can be pre-ordered now and will be available for shipment in September.
LYNX Technik will be in Stand 8.C76.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox