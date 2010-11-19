LYNX Technik announces firmware upgrade for yellobrik SDI-to-HDMI converter

LYNX Technik has announced a firmware upgrade for its CDH 1811 yellobrik SDI-to-HDMI converter.

The free firmware upgrade is simple to install and adds several features. The on-screen overlay now supports audio presence by showing audio level meters for 16 channels of monitoring. The upgrade also provides users with enhanced flexibility to display active format description (AFD), widescreen signaling (WSS) and VI code for aspect ratio, active picture characteristics and other metadata.

The enhancements supplement the existing features of the CDH 1811’s on-screen overlay mode, which includes the display of the SDI input format and bit depth, burn-in windows for DVITC, VITC and LTC time code, and closed-captioning presence indication.

The company is making the firmware upgrade available as a download; an installation guide is also available online.