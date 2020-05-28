LTN Global Intros LTN Wave Terrestrial, IP-Based System

COLUMBIA, Md.—LTN Global has launched a new terrestrial IP-based video distribution as an alternative to satellite distribution, the LTN Wave.

LTN Wave offers users the benefits of IP distribution while allowing them to maintain existing satellite-driven workflows, thus enabling a seamless integration of the two. LTN Wave makes it possible to replace satellite use completely, add a secondary path for hybrid distribution or implement backhaul, said LTN.

Powering the new offering are LTN Global’s state-of-the-art IP-based video workflow solutions that provide reliable, efficient content transport from sources to destinations via LTN’s fully managed and highly secure network, the company said.

“There are a number of challenges in the marketplace right now pushing channel owners to explore alternatives to satellite distribution, which can be a daunting prospect,” said Michal Miskin-Amir, general manager of the Transport Division at LTN Global.

“We know that ripping and replacing satellite infrastructure wholesale simply isn’t practical as networks look to reduce the risk associated with maintaining a portfolio of channels heavily reliant on C-band satellite. LTN Wave is the perfect solution for seamlessly bridging the transition from satellite to IP.”

LTN Wave is able to reach any destination or location, whether through direct connection to the LTN Network, handoffs with public cloud networks, such as AWS and Azure, or connections to private data centers, the company said.

The LTN transport network powering LTN Wave relies on a backbone of expertly engineered protocols for Dynamic Multi-Carrier routing and Rapid Error Recovery. As a private network with multiple underlying ISP carriers, it is able to circumvent public internet congestion. The network intelligently picks the optimal path for video transmission to guarantee fixed delay and eliminate packet loss and jitter, it said.