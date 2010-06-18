Los Angeles River documentary shot with Panasonic AG-HPX170
Filmmaker Kathy Kolla, president of Cola Kat Productions in Beverly Hills, CA, recently shot a short-form documentary about “La Gran Limpieza” (“The Great Los Angeles River Cleanup”) with Panasonic’s AG-HPX170 P2 HD handheld camcorder.
The one-camera shoot, including interviews with Friends of the Los Angeles River staff and location work across Los Angeles, took place throughout May, with the May 8 annual cleanup event as the centerpiece.
The documentary was shot primarily in 720/24pN; however, there was some undercranked time-lapse footage of freeway traffic at sunset shot at 12fps, Kolla said. The documentary is currently being edited in Final Cut Pro 7.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox