Los Angeles River documentary shot with Panasonic AG-HPX170

Filmmaker Kathy Kolla, president of Cola Kat Productions in Beverly Hills, CA, recently shot a short-form documentary about “La Gran Limpieza” (“The Great Los Angeles River Cleanup”) with Panasonic’s AG-HPX170 P2 HD handheld camcorder.

The one-camera shoot, including interviews with Friends of the Los Angeles River staff and location work across Los Angeles, took place throughout May, with the May 8 annual cleanup event as the centerpiece.

The documentary was shot primarily in 720/24pN; however, there was some undercranked time-lapse footage of freeway traffic at sunset shot at 12fps, Kolla said. The documentary is currently being edited in Final Cut Pro 7.