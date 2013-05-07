London’s ES Broadcast Adds 10 Grass Valley LDX Cameras

LONDON —ES Broadcast has added 10 Grass ValleyLDX WorldCam cameras to its equipment hire inventory, making it the first rental house to offer the new LDX Series cameras, the vendor said. The 10 LDX WorldCam camera systems are based on Xensium-FT CMOS imagers and come with the 3G transmission twin base station, which supports 3G/1080p, triax, and dark fiber. To offer maximum flexibility in the camera transmission chain, the LDK 4426 3G triax camera-to-fiber converters are also included.



ES Broadcast is equipped to supply a complete production package—based on LDX Series cameras—for both hire and sales.



The LDX Series of upgradable cameras allow users to select their preferred acquisition format. The series consists of four cameras offering different formats and features:

LDX Flex: 1080i50/59.94 or 720p50/59.94

LDX Première: 1080i50/59.94 & 720p50/59.94

LDX Elite: 1080PsF25/29.97, 1080i50/59.94 & 720p50/59.94

LDX WorldCam: 1080p50/59.94, 1080PsF25/29.97, 1080i50/59.94 & 720p50/59.94



A GV-eLicense provides an upgrade path for each model except WorldCam. Options include a seven-day license or a perpetual license.





