Logitek Increases JetStream Mini Power



Console maker and digital audio network developer Logitek Audio is bringing a newer, higher-performance version of its JetStream Mini “console engine/IP networking platform” to the NAB Show.



Using a newly developed 16-channel I/O card, each JetStream Mini box can handle up to 128 channels when its eight I/O slots are populated fully. Each card handles 16 mono channels or eight AES stereo channels. The cards can be mixed and matched with analog, digital inputs or outputs or 48V phantom powered microphone input cards available.



The JetStream Mini is not exclusively reliant on the input/output cards but moves audio across its network utilizing Gigabit Ethernet and Logitek’s JetNet protocol.



Logitek President Tag Borland stated: “Just two of these cards will equal the total I/O capacity of competitive AoIP nodes … and when you combine these digital cards with our analog and microphone cards along with a full suite of consoles for audio operations, you have the most flexible AoIP system as well.”



NAB Show Booth: C2013

Info:www.logitekaudio.com



