Local TV turns to StorerTV for network scheduling

Local TV has begun using the CorporateXpress Module of the Storer Information Management System (SIMS) to handle network scheduling at its stations.

Local TV stations air all major network programming, and are under management by the Tribune Company. They required the ability to oversee scheduling, contract rights and amortization on an individual station-by-station basis, as well as on a corporate basis.

With the addition of the CorporateXpress module to SIMS, Local TV is now able to input network contracts just once and schedule programming to the appropriate station, significantly reducing redundant work and errors.

CorporateXpress also automatically adjusts schedules to fit the appropriate time zone of the station.