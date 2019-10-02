LiveU Rolls Out New Truck With Global IP Service

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Designed to be used for live newsgathering operations, LiveU’s Global IP Service technology is now being outfitted with a new truck that will hit the road this fall to demonstrate its capabilities to major markets.

Global IP is a combination of LiveU’s hardware-based HEVC encoding technology with IP satellite service with the goal of offering guaranteed coverage at any location. It uses satellite only when needed; features non-contended, dedicated 2Mbps uplink/2Mbps return; requires no streaming reservation; and allows for the pooling of data across vehicle and satellite terminals.

LiveU will tour its truck featuring Global IP to 50 cities, including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas and other major markets so stations can get a closer look at how it operates and possibly how they can install the technology onto an existing satellite vehicle.

More information is available at liveu.tv/satellite-solutions.