LiveU Launches LU300S for 4K HDR Over 5G

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has introduced the LU300S, its new native 5G compact video transmission solution for dynamic live coverage on-the-go. Featuring LiveU’s latest bonded encoding technology, the LU300S reliably transmits up to 4K 10-bit HDR high-quality video over 5G networks for a superior viewing experience, while keeping production costs low, the company said.

Based on LiveU's LRT(LiveU Reliable Transport) technology, the unit offers broadcast-quality video streams with support for up to six IP connections, including four 5G/4G cellular connections, WiFi and LAN—ensuring reliability even in low cellular coverage areas, according to the company.

The compact LU300S weighs just over 2 lb/900 g, is easy to operate and provides several carrying options (camera mount, cross-shoulder pack and belt pack). With a simple set-up, the unit can be managed both remotely from a production control center, and locally by the field crews via the unit’s intuitive interface, as part of a cost-effective remote production (REMI) workflow. Designed for high-intensity environments, the LU300S has a ruggedized design with everything needed to go live, the company said.

"Once again, LiveU brings technological innovation to a small-sized transmission solution,” said Samuel Wasserman, CEO and Co-founder, LiveU. “We have seen how the flexibility of the LU300 has enabled customers to boost viewer engagement for a wide variety of sports, entertainment and other live events. This brand-new offering encompasses the latest developments in 5G, 4K 10-bit HDR video quality, and HEVC encoding for even higher-level productions.

“Providing built-in 5G support, the LU300S delivers the highest bandwidth and ultra-low latency,” he added. “The industry's most popular field unit, the LU300, has already proved itself in extreme use cases around the world, such as motorsport and airborne firefighting services, and we're excited to see the incredible new opportunities opening up with the LU300S."

The LU300S integrates seamlessly within a cloud production ecosystem, allowing users to reliably capture live streams with the LU300S in the field and transmit the feeds to LiveU's Matrix IP management and distribution solution.

The LU300S offers up to 4Kp60 10-bit HDR transmission over 12G-SDI or HDMI for optimal color depth and richness, and up to eight audio channels. With dual-SIM support, the unit turns easily into a hybrid local/roaming unit for newsgathering on-the-go.

LiveU will showcase the LU300S at its NAB Show booth, N1019.