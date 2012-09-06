LiveU introduces handheld LU40-S device for broadcasters

LiveU will showcase its compact, lightweight LU40-S uplink device for broadcast media at IBC2012, incorporating LiveU’s proprietary internal antenna for additional resiliency in areas of poor cellular coverage. The LU40-S offers rich new features and capabilities for live newsgathering, including: low latency for interview-mode; local storage store and forward; file transfer (FTP); video and audio indicators; under one minute boot-up time; and the ability to control the unit from its touch screen, the server or from any Web-enabled device.

LiveU’s proprietary internal antenna provides stronger connectivity. The antennas and modems support a large number of cellular and Wi-Fi frequencies including 4G LTE, ensuring enhanced signal performance with long-range reception and increased uplink capability.

The LU40-S, the latest addition to the LU40 product family, joins the LU40i which was launched at last year’s IBC2011.

The LU40-S can also be connected to LiveU’s recently announced external antenna, to provide increased network reception for extreme scenarios, such as heavily crowded locations. With built-in support for the remote external antenna, the LU40-S handheld device can support up to 13 network connections.

Based on LiveU’s bonded uplink technology, the LU40 offers reliable HD live video transmission in a highly compact mobile device, weighing less than 1.5lbs (700g). The device is small enough to clip on the camera operator’s belt or be mounted on the camera itself.

For online media, the LU40i version has been enhanced to support major CDNs (content delivery networks) and OVPs (online video platforms), creating an end-to-end live video system.