Livestream deploys EMC Isilon scale-out NAS

EMC announced at the 2012 NAB Show that Livestream has deployed EMC Isilon scale-out NAS to support the big data demands of its live broadcasting operations.

By implementing an EMC Isilon system and software, Livestream has been able to scale with growing storage demand and automate data-retention policies to reduce IT management time and lower operating costs.

Livestream manages 500TB of customer data, with traffic to the site more than doubling in the last year. Currently, more than 1.5 billion minutes of video are streamed every month by the site's tens of millions of monthly visitors.

Livestream selected EMC Isilon scale-out NAS for several reasons, including its density, which allowed Livestream to reduce power, cooling and footprint data center requirements, ease of management and heightened capacity, which enabled Livestream to scale up quickly without sacrificing performance and disrupting the user experience.