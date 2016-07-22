Live HD and VR Streaming for iPhones Unveiled

SHENZHEN, CHINA—Users can now shoot and live-stream HD, VR and panoramic stills and video directly from their iPhones with the release of the Insta360 Nano camera from Shenzhen Arashi Vision. What the company says is the “world’s first” HD camera for an iPhone, the camera can clip to an iPhone 6, 6s, 6 Plus or 6s Plus and provide 360-degree panoramic image or video upload to Facebook, Twitter or other social media sites.

