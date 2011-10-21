Lithuania’s LNK transitions to HD news with LDK 3000 cameras

Last month, Lithuanian commercial broadcaster LNK transitioned its news studio to high definition with five new Grass Valley LDK 3000 high definition cameras.

For the past five years, LNK has used Grass Valley products for SD production at its news and broadcast center in Vilnius. The SD lineup of technology included the Grass Valley Kayak production switchers, Maestro master control, Concerto Series routers, K2 media servers, as well as LDK 400 standard definition cameras.

“We have used Grass Valley standard definition cameras for years, and we are very comfortable with them operationally and technically,” said Ricardas Kazlauskas, LNK technical director and board member.

The LDK 3000 camera uses three Xensium imagers, each with 2.4 million pixels, allowing the camera to switch between shooting in 1080i and 720p. Being physically identical to the rest of the Grass Valley high definition LDK Series camera range, the LDK 3000 is familiar to operators and can use all existing accessories, including the Grass Valley SuperXpander, Grass Valley’s unique Ethernet-based control network C2IPand its OCP 400 control panel.



Hannu Pro, the Grass Valley distributor in the Baltics, secured the contract.