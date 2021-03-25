Litepanels Unveils Apollo Bridge Wireless DMX System

LOS ANGELES—Litepanels has put the spotlight on its newest product, the Apollo Bridge dual-band wireless DMX system.

Apollo Bridge is designed to be used with a wide range of lighting fixtures, including the Litepanels Gemini RGBWW LED panels. When working with the iOS Lighticians Apollo Control app, Apollo Bridge gives operators the ability to control and change lighting settings, DMX addresses and control modes.

Apollo Bridge can also be used with any control software or console including Blackout, Luminar, ETC, GrandMA and Chamsys to send commands, using the sACN DMX protocol, wirelessly or via the LAN Ethernet port. Single DMX512 universe boards can also be connected through the Apollo Bridge five-pin XLR I/O port.

The unit has built-in RF transmission, supporting both 2.4 and 5 GHz, that automatically avoids network interference to create a dependable signal with no latency. With full sACN capabilities, multiple Apollo Bridge units can be added to provide wireless DMX control to as many lights and universes needed for a production. In addition, simultaneous CRMD and DMX output can be used.