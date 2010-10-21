LINK wireless camera systems add support for Hitachi camera setup

VISLINK has added the Hitachi SK-HD1000 camera to its list of cameras that can be controlled using the manufacturer’s operational control panel (paint) when used with LINK wireless camera systems.

The ability to use the manufacturer’s OCP, including Hitachi’s latest RU-1500 controller, means production crews have full control of the camera. The wireless link provides access to advanced features, such as auto-setup, scene files, iris read-back and even remote control of the cameras setup menus. All this is possible working wirelessly in live production situations.