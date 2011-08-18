Linear Acoustic redefines loudness control at IBC

Linear Acoustic will introduce the AERO.calm Coded Audio/Loudness Manager at IBC next month.

The AERO.calm Coded Audio/Loudness Manager controls loudness and dynamic range without affecting original content. A hybrid of multiband audio analysis and metadata control, the system passes audio through untouched if compliant.

When required, the unit processes audio signals in a consumer-reversible manner — permanently for non-critical material, or anywhere in between to allow individual viewers the choice of hearing the full range of the original content if they desire. Versions of AERO.calm are available to handle baseband AES/SDI audio, DVB-ASI and transport stream over IP.

Also, the file-based workflow system Linear Acoustic unveiled at last year’s show is now perfected and will be demonstrated. Other products have received enhanced designs and exclusive upgrades, and new streamlined products have been added to Linear Acoustic AERO and LQ families.