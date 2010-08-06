Linear Acoustic provides surround sound for ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Linear Acoustic announced that its AERO.qc Audio Quality Controller was used for the entire 2010 season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The ABC show is produced live-to-air from CBS Stage 46 in Los Angeles. Audio is mixed on an SSL analog stereo console, and then the stereo mix is sent through an A/D converter into the AERO.qc, where the UPMAX-II algorithm upmixes stereo to Dolby 5.1 surround sound that is transmitted to affiliates.

The AERO.qc allows users to monitor and fix loudness problems automatically in real time during the production or as audio enters the plant for ingest. It couples the ITU-R BS.1770 loudness measurement standard with proprietary signal analysis techniques to evaluate content and make adjustments. The new UPMAX-II algorithm is included for reference-quality 5.1 channel upmixing.

Operator intervention can range from full control of measurement and audio adjustment to highly automated processing that requires little oversight. Color front-panel metering provides comprehensive real-time loudness indication. Options include Dolby E and Dolby Digital decoding, AERO-style multiband loudness and dynamic range control, multichannel analog output with speaker EQ, and HD/SD-SDI input and output.