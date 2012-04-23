Linear Acoustic introduces AERO.1000
Linear Acoustic, the industry leader for digital television loudness control and upmixing, has released its most advanced product to date: The AERO.1000.
The AERO.1000 comprises up to eight AEROMAX audio processing engines — each with UPMAX upmixing, up to 8 Dolby decoders and encoders, up to eight Nielsen Watermark encoders, 3GHz SDI with included video delay — all in a compact 1RU package.
This is also the first product to feature Linear Acoustic CARBON Hybrid Processing, a patent-pending hybrid between multiband techniques and metadata control. This new process takes full advantage of the new version of the dynamic range control data already found in the Dolby® Digital signal. Broadcasters can choose to keep permanent control over dynamic range where necessary, reserving reversible control for high-quality, trusted programming.
The AERO.1000 can handle up to 64 channels of audio — encoded or baseband — via AES, SDI, analog or optional DVB-ASI. Compensating video delay is standard. Dolby encoding and decoding is optionally available on all processing engines, as is Nielsen Watermark encoding.
