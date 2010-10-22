Lexicon announces firmware update for PCM Series

A new firmware update is now available for Lexicon’s PCM92 and PCM96 stereo reverb/effects processors and its PCM96 surround parallel stereo and surround reverb/effects processor. The update is available as a free downloaded.

The new update increases network discovery speeds for the PCM92, PCM96 and PCM96 Surround, enabling faster setup and configuration and improving FireWire streaming stability. Users can now change driver buffer settings without having to reboot their unit. New, expanded MIDI capabilities enable users to assign unique MIDI channels to individual Lexicon PCM Series processors in an installation, or they can choose to not assign channels for MIDI network optimization. This enables up to 16 units to be used on a MIDI interface.

In addition to the download links for each product, an update guide and helpful hints documents are available that provide setup assistance along with useful tips and advice for getting the most out of the capabilities provided by the update.