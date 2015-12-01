Lectrosonics Introduces IFB-VHF Wireless System

RIO RANCHO, N.M.—Designed to operate in the VHF broadcast band, Lectronsonics has unveiled its new IFB-VHF wireless system, which includes the IFBT4-VHF frequency agile transmitter and IFBR1a-VHF receiver. The system offers 239 frequencies between 174-216 MHz.

IFB-VHF wireless system

The IFBT4 transmitter can be used as a stand-alone unit or patched into intercom systems and is designed for use in applications where extended operating range and high-quality audio are needed. It features a 50 mW power output, as well as a pilot tone signal that controls the audio squelch on the receiver to eliminate noise when the transmitter is turned off and prevents the receiver from locking on to fake signals. It also has a multi-use XLR input jack, DIP switches, IFB mode, and the ability to operate in Digital Hybrid Wireless mode.

The IFBR1a receiver can be used for talent cueing and crew communications. The receiver’s default frequency is set by two rotary switches, and has the ability to program up to five additional frequencies into the memory.

Lectronsonics has made the IFB-VHF wireless system available for purchase, with starting prices for the IFBT4-VHF at $1,369 and $865 for the IFBR1a-VHF.