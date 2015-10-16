Lectrosonics Introduces Venue 2 Modular Receiver

RIO RANCHO, N.M.—Designed to address congested RF environments, Lectrosonics has unveiled its Venue 2 Digital Hybrid Wireless modular receiver. The Venue 2 has a 220 MHz range, houses up to six receiver modules, each of which covers 75 MHz, and features IQ dynamic tracking filters for rejection of out-of-band RF energy and tight channel spacing.

The receiver modules can be operated independently, each with switched diversity reception for as many as six audio channels, or it can be operated in pairs for one audio channel per module pair for a more diverse reception. Combinations can be mixed and matched within one frame. The VTR2 modules come in four different frequency ranges: A1, covering blocks 470, 19 and 20; B1, covering blocks 21, 22 and 23; C1, covering blocks 24, 25 and 26; and D1, covering blocks 27, 28 and 29.

The system includes a built-in antenna multicoupler with loop-through output. The multicoupler is a dual 1-in, 7-out splitter with six outputs for the receivers and an additional output as a unity gain for another Venue receiver. Phantom power for remote antenna amplifiers is also available from the multicoupler antenna inputs.

Additional features include a high-resolution front panel, Wireless Designer software and emulation modes.

The Venue 2 is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2015, with a starting price for the VRM2 Frame at $3,325, and $950 for the VRT2 modules.