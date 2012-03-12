Lawo released v. 4.16 for the mc² series mixing consoles

Lawo has released v. 4.16 for the mc² series mixing consoles. One highlight of this software update is the doubling of the available DSP channel count. After the v4.16 software installation, the current DSP boards offer 96 channels instead of the 48 channels users have been accustomed to. By upgrading their mc² console with v4.16, customers can even boost the overall DSP performance of their Lawo desk to up to 888 channels.

As part of the software release, Lawo developed “Broadcast Channels” that offer a feature set adapted specially for broadcast applications, using a simplified signal flow while maintaining sound quality. Depending on the requirements of the production, sound engineers can select either the 48 “classic” or the 96 “Broadcast Channels” for the DSP boards — switchable on the fly.

The release also supports the new Lawo DALLIS mic card. This card offers high dynamics at minimal distortion and has extremely low latency.

The v4.16 software update is available for Lawo customers via the Lawo Download Center.