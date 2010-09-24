Lawo presents new MADI routing system at IBC2010

At IBC2010, Lawo made its first international presentation of the new Nova29, a compact, 16-port MADI router designed to complement Lawo’s existing audio product portfolio. Lawo has introduced this powerful new tool for networking in small to midsized installations. It features transparent signal routing for 1024 x 1024 signals, an integral intercom function and a host of easy service features.

Nova29 can be used as a stand-alone unit or be seamlessly integrated with Lawo’s broadcast systems, enabling a fully homogeneous studio network. Nova29 can be controlled from third-party devices or directly operated using the control software included with the system. Optionally, the VisTool touch-screen software may be used to enhance its ease of use and extend its functionality. Its integral intercom function also helps to keep the system within firm budget guidelines. When networked with Lawo’s on-air systems, customers benefit the Nova29’s supports of the functions provided by the company’s crystal and zirkon consoles.

Lawo’s Nova29 router is available for immediate preorder, with initial deliveries planned for Q4 2010.