Kuwait Ministry of Information acquires additional Nucomm COFDM transmitters, receivers

The Kuwait Ministry of Information has purchased two new Nucomm CamPac2 COFDM microwave transmitters and Newscaster DR2 diversity receivers for its state-run Kuwait Television.

Previously, the ministry purchased Nucomm wireless remote camera systems for use at various events, including the Gulf Cooperation Council leader's summit, the economic summit of the Organization of the Islamic Conference member countries' leaders, the Prince of Kuwait celebrations and numerous soccer matches.

There are four national Kuwaiti TV channels that broadcast news and various forms of entertainment and educational programs in Arabic with additional telecasts of certain programs in English.

The first CamPac2 acquired by the ministry performed so well in Kuwait’s high temperatures and winds that the ministry purchased two more CamPac2 systems a year later.