KUTV turns to DAS for centralcasting EAS solution

KUTV in Salt Lake City is using the DASDEC emergency alert monitoring system with DASDEC Intelligent Remote (DASDEC-IR) units to enable centralized management of regional alerts for eight channels across the country in compliance with FCC requirements, Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronic, has announced.



KUTV operates a centralcasting operation consisting of its main station and WTCN, WTVX and WWHB in West Palm Beach, FL; WLWC in Providence, RI; and KMYU in St. George, UT. A DASDEC encoder-decoder base unit installed at KUTV is connected via an IP network to a DASDEC-IR unit at each remote station.



Digital Alert Systems' MultiStation software allows staff at KUTV to monitor and manage these systems remotely. From KUTV headquarters, staff can filter, forward, and schedule the appropriate regional alert to air on each channel at an appropriate time, without interrupting critical programs.

Because DASDEC-IR is a fully functional EAS encoder/decoder, each location's unit can process alerts independently if the connection to the central host system is compromised. An integrated reporting function provides regular reports to KUTV.